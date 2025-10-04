Fire breaks out at a shop in Secunderabad, no casualties

A significant fire incident occurred at a bicycle shop in Lothakunta, Secunderabad, under the jurisdiction of the Tirumalagiri police station. The blaze started in a shop along the Lothakunta main road and quickly spread to adjacent shops, causing considerable property damage.

Fortunately, no one was inside the shops at the time, preventing any injuries or loss of life. The fire brigade responded promptly after local residents alerted them to the situation.

Preliminary investigations by fire officials suggest that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit, which facilitated its spread to the neighboring shops.