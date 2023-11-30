  • Menu
Fire breaks out at thermocol company in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a Thermocol company in the Gaganpahad industrial area of Shamshabad on Wednesday, causing significant property damage. It is reported that fire accident took place due to a short circuit while workers were welding at the Rangoli EPS Thermocol Company. Alert company staff promptly moved the gas cylinders from the factory to prevent a larger disaster.

Firefighters from the RGIA police station in Shamshabad are currently working to extinguish the fire with the assistance of four fire engines. Despite the proactive measures taken by the company, substantial property damage has been sustained. No injuries have been reported at this time.

