First 3D-printed titanium talus bone surgery in Telugu States
Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, has achieved a surgical milestone by performing the first-ever 3D-printed titanium talus bone replacement in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Led by Dr. Sunil Dachepalli, the team treated 38-year-old Pankaj, whose ankle collapsed due to avascular necrosis after a prior injury.
Traditionally managed by ankle fusion, the team opted for a custom 3D-printed titanium implant, designed using precise CT scans. The surgery was a success, restoring full mobility and relieving pain. Dr. Dachepalli and Dr. Pavan Gorukanti emphasized that this breakthrough underscores the hospital’s commitment to innovative orthopaedic solutions and transforming patient care.
