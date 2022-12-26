First batch of Agniveer trainees arrives at Artillery Center

Hyderabad: After a gap of three years, owing to the pandemic, the first batch of Agniveer trainees have reported at the Artillery Center, Hyderabad on Sunday.

As the Central government's Agnipath scheme has taken shape, the first batch of Agniveer trainees have started reporting to their respective training centres. Approximately 2500 trainees from all over the country will be reporting at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad by December 30 and a total of over 6000 Agniveers will be trained by the end of the year 2023.

The Agniveers were welcomed into the folds of the Indian Army with a warm reception. A senior Defence Wing officer from the City said that the Centre has already made necessary preparations to cater such a large number of trainees and has beefed up its infrastructure, amending its training programme to meet the needs of the Agniveers and the Army as a whole.