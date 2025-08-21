First state-level women police officers’ conference held

Hyderabad: The Minister for Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Dr Anasuya Seethakka stated that the government will always extend its support for the welfare of women. During the inaugural function of the first-ever three-day Telangana State Women Police Officers’ Conference, Dr Seethakka on Wednesday urged all women officers to work with dedication, discipline and dignity, and called upon them to display courage and commitment, while adapting to changing circumstances.

The minister encouraged participants to utilize this platform to discuss their issues and come up with valuable suggestions. She expressed pride over the increasing number of women officers in the state and reiterated the Government’s commitment to women and child welfare. She assured that special focus would be given to the training, safety, and facilities of women police officers, and added that women from rural backgrounds would receive full encouragement.

The Minister suggested that a separate cell for women police issues be established under the DGP. She also recommended forming a study team to review best practices in Tamil Nadu and other states where exclusive facilities for women officers are provided.

Further, she emphasized the need for counseling services to safeguard the mental health and reduce stress among women officers. She especially advised that women police officers should never end up becoming victims themselves at police stations.

On this occasion, Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht briefed the Minister about the objectives of this first State-level Women Police Officers’ Conference and the key themes to be discussed. She informed that during the three-day conference, officers from the rank of constable to DGP will be divided into five groups, deliberate on issues, and prepare a consolidated report to be presented to the Chief Minister.

Around 400 officers from across Telangana, representing nearly 90 police stations and other uniformed services such as Prisons and Forest Departments, are participating in this three-day conference. Accommodation facilities are being provided at the Academy for all participants.

Dignitaries including DIG Vineet from Madhya Pradesh, Swathi Lakra, (Additional DGP), Balanagadevi, (Additional DGP), and Charu Sinha, (Additional DGP), G Kavitha, Deputy Director, Venkateshwarlu, Deputy Director several SP-rank officers, and indoor/outdoor faculty and staff of the Academy were present.