Fish prasad organiser Harinath Goud passes away
He breathed his last at his residence on Wednesday midnight after suffering from illness for some time
Hyderabad: One of the Battini brothers, who were famous for distributing fish prasadam to asthma patients, Harinath Goud (84) passed away. He breathed his last at his residence on Wednesday midnight after suffering from illness for some time.
His funeral will be held on Thursday evening. Battini Harinath Goud is survived by wife Sumitra Devi, two daughters and two sons. Harinath Goud is one of the five Battini brothers from Dood Bowli in Patabasti. In 1983 he shifted his residence to Bholakpur Padmasali Colony.
Battini brothers have been distributing fish medicine in Hyderabad for several years. Asthma patients from all over the country throng the exhibition ground at Nampally every year for the fish medicine given by the Battini brothers.