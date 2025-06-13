Flood mgmt: Minister prods officials to be on high alert

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Meteorological Department (IMD) warnings that there is a possibility of more than normal rainfall this year, the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed the officials to gear up to face flood like situation and to remain alert to prevent any loss of life or property.

During a high-level review meeting with Collectors in the Secretariat on flood management in the Godavari and Krishna river catchment areas, the Minister suggested that rather than reacting after the damage caused by natural disasters, proactive measures should be taken to prevent damage. He said that a high-level standing committee has been formed with the HYDRAA Commissioner, Fire DG, Disaster Management Commissioner, Command Control Center Director, Commissioners of Irrigation, R&B and Health Departments on the steps to be taken at the state level, mainly in the flood-affected areas.

He said that steps should be taken to strengthen the disaster management department, just like in Hyderabad. This committee will submit a report within a week and action will be taken as per the committee report.