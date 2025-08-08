Forkardt Hardinge Rebrands, Strengthens Indian Presence

Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP, formerly Hardinge Machine Tools India LLP, has officially rebranded to align with the global Forkardt Hardinge identity. With over 230 years of combined expertise, the company offers a vast portfolio of 200,000+ SKUs, including lathe collets, power chucks, fixtures, and custom solutions.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, it has been a leader in special work holding since 1995, especially in automotive components. Backed by global support from the U.S. and Europe, the rebranding enhances customer engagement and signals a stronger market presence. Visit www.forkardthardinge.in to learn more.