Former director of Hathway Chelikani Rajasekhar dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popularly known as Hathway Rajasekhar, the former director of Hathway digital cable TV and broadband internet services Chelikani Rajasekhar has died of cardiac arrest today morning here in Hyderabad.

Rajasekhar was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of a chest pain where he breathed his last.

Born on April 4, 1968, at Sithanagaram of Vizianagaram district, Rajasekhar ventured into cable industry in Visakapatnam and soon took charge as Hathway regional head of Hyderabad. His dedication made Hathway as a leading cable network across the state.

He is remembered for his struggle for the welfare of the cable operators. Rajasekhar set up Multi-System Operators (MSO) welfare association and served as Andhra Pradesh MSO welfare association president.

Cable operators across the state condoled the untimely death of Rajasekhar and said that his death has left a void in the cable industry.