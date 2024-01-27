  • Menu
Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more

He was suffering from old age health issues He served as Janata Party MLA in 1978-83

Hyderabad : Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao on Saturday passed away at his residence in Alwal. He was suffering from old age health issues. He served as Janata Party MLA in 1978-83. Many politicians condoled hearing the news of his death.

The people of the cantonment remembered that his services would never be forgotten. His death is an irreparable loss in political field. Family members said that he will be cremated at Alwal crematorium on Saturday.

