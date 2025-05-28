Fortune Hospitality and Sudeeksha Estates Partner with Miss World Organization for Transformative Charity Event in Telangana

In a powerful demonstration of compassion and global unity, Fortune Hospitality and Sudeeksha Estates, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Rama Krishna, have partnered with the Miss World Organization’s Beauty with Purpose initiative to host a landmark charity event in Hyderabad.

Held at the prestigious Trident Hotel, the event brings together 108 Miss World 2025 contestants in a heartening celebration of empathy, empowerment, and sustainable social impact right in the heart of Telangana.

A Day of Purpose: Empowering Orphaned and Vulnerable Children

At the center of this initiative are over 200 orphaned children, many of whom are visually impaired or living with HIV (CLHIV). In a deeply emotional and interactive gathering, the children spent the day engaging in heartfelt conversations and sharing a meal with the Miss World contestants- global ambassadors of hope and humanitarianism.

The event aimed not only to inspire but to create meaningful, long-lasting change for these young lives.

A Year-Long Commitment to Uplift 200 Children

In a stirring announcement during the event, Dr. Rama Krishna declared a comprehensive one-year sponsorship program dedicated to supporting the 200 children with essential resources for their education, health, and daily living. The initiative includes:

* School education support, including books

* Monthly rations and nutritious meals

* Clothing: sweaters, raincoats, and daily wear

* School kits: bags, water bottles, tiffin boxes

* Toiletries and hygiene products

* Digital watches and educational toys

* Trolley bags for personal belongings

* Protein supplements for improved health

This commitment goes beyond charity; it’s a promise of dignity, stability, and opportunity.

Renovating a Legacy: Victoria Memorial School

As part of the initiative, the historic Victoria Memorial School in Telangana will undergo complete renovation. The goal is to provide a safe, enriching environment for under-resourced students, preserving the school’s legacy while ushering in a brighter future for its pupils.

A Global Movement: Beauty with Purpose

This impactful event is part of the Beauty with Purpose initiative, the humanitarian pillar of the Miss World Organization, known worldwide for supporting women-led social change and sustainable development.

Ms. Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, stated, “This morning embodies the essence of ‘Beauty with a Purpose.’ Our contestants have shown immense compassion and dedication to uplifting these young girls, reinforcing our commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive world.”

Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova, shared her experience, “Engaging with these incredible young women has been profoundly inspiring. Their resilience and dreams remind us of the impact we can make when we come together with empathy and purpose.”

Dr. Rama Krishna, Chairman of Fortune Hospitality, added, “Partnering with the Miss World Organization for this noble cause has been an honour. Together, we are committed to providing these girls with the resources and support they need to thrive.”

A Celebration of Hope and Humanity

As Telangana becomes a beacon for global humanitarian outreach, this event stands as a testament to what is possible when purpose meets partnership. With Beauty with Purpose and visionary local leadership, this initiative will leave a lasting legacy- one child, one story, and one future at a time.