Foundation stone for Osmania Foundation Bhavan laid

Hyderabad : Osmania University marked a significant milestone today with the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for the Osmania Foundation Bhavan. The ceremony, symbolising the beginning of a transformative project, was conducted with solemnity and enthusiasm.

The event was attended by Prof. D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, alongside esteemed dignitaries including Prof P Laxminarayana, Registrar OU, Prof B Reddiya Naik, OSD to VC, Dr Srinivasa Raju Gannavarapu, Director, Osmania Foundation (OF), Dr Vijay Kumar Devarakonda, Director, OF, Bhanu Prakash Varala, Director OF, Bhaskar Reddy Avula, IRS, Director OF, Prof. P Rajasekhar, Director, CAB, OU and Shri. Rameshwar, Director ESCI

Established in 2022, the Osmania Foundation aims to bridge the gap between the university and its alumni, fulfilling their long-felt need for a platform to connect and engage. Registered as a Section 8 company under the Government of India, the foundation operates under the leadership of a Board of Directors chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University. Its primary objectives include alumni engagement initiatives, fostering connections between present stakeholders and distinguished alumni, and fundraising for various developmental endeavours, including human resources and infrastructure.

The proposed Osmania Foundation Bhavan is envisioned to be a symbol of tradition and community, serving the esteemed alumni and a dynamic cultural centre for all. Designed to embody the university's values and aspirations, the Foundation House will offer state-of-the-art facilities and a welcoming atmosphere, fostering a seamless blend of the past, present, and future. The Bhavan would also help alumni connect with the students and provide various skill development and mentoring services. The infrastructure is being planned on those lines too.

Spanning across 1.6 acres, the Osmania Foundation House will boast world-class amenities meticulously planned to cater to the foundation's needs. The two-storied RCC structure comprises the main foundation block and the guest room’s block, totaling approximately 9821.24 sq. ft. The budget allocated for this prestigious project is approximately Rs. 10.16 Crore.

Speaking with the media, Prof. D. Ravinder conveyed his delight with the efforts of the members of Osmania Foundation for their support and said that this endeavour signifies Osmania University's commitment to fostering a strong sense of community, collaboration, and progress, reflecting its dedication to excellence in education and beyond.