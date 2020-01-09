Free dental tests held for 400 students

Malkajgiri: The Gundam Subba Reddy Foundation on Thursday conducted free dental tests for students of Classes I to V of Malkajgiri Primary School for Girls, besides those of Old Malkajgiri Anganwadi Centre. Over 400 students benefited from the gesture. Later, toothpaste and biscuit packets were distributed to the students.

Addressing the students, foundation secretary Gundam Rajasekhar Reddy stated that some students were found to be having dental problems. They would be provided free treatment. Among those present at the dental test camp were doctors Mahesh Babu, Srikanth, Fara Fatima and Chandrakanth Reddy and a medical representative Sai Charan Reddy.