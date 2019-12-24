Free medical camp held at Renuka Yellamma temple in Raghavendra Nagar
Nacharam: Division corporator Shanthi appreciated Dr GV Ramana Kumari for organising a free acupressure health camp at Renuka Yellamma temple in Raghavendra Nagar on Tuesday. The corporator said, "These health camps are very helpful for the people who are busy in regular life."
24 Dec 2019 2:55 PM GMT