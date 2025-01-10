Free plastic surgery camp from January 17-30

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that it is a commendable initiative that Seva Bharati, Lions Club Green Lands and Mercy Missions are organising a free mega plastic surgery camp at Dr Ishwar Chandra Hospital in Mallepally from January 17 to 30.

He said on Thursday that these days when plastic surgery has become the most expensive operation, it is a great thing that the organisers have come forward to do the operations worth lakhs of rupees for free and also provide the necessary medicines to the patients free of cost. “On this occasion, my special congratulations to the representatives of Seva Bharati, Lions Club Greenland, Mercy Missions and the doctors who offered to perform the surgery for free,” he added.

Those who want to participate in the mega camp can call 9848241640 and 9908630301 between 9 am to 4 pm to register their names. Preference will be given to those with ration cards. After conducting preliminary tests on January 17, 18, plastic surgery will be performed free of cost to those who need it and medicines will also be distributed free of cost, he said.