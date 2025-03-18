Free shuttle rides to Hitec City for 3 weeks

Hyderabad: Uber has started offering free rides on Uber Shuttle to Hitec City for three weeks, helping commuters in Hyderabad experience a smarter, hassle-free, and comfortable way to travel.

Uber Shuttle is a daily commuter bus service, currently being piloted in Hyderabad to offer a shared mass mobility option for city travellers. Designed to ease traffic congestion and reduce dependency on private vehicles, Uber Shuttle connects key residential areas with major business districts through predefined routes. The service has already been successfully running in Delhi and Kolkata, where tens of thousands of commuters rely on it for their daily travel.

The free rides will be applicable on all routes from Alwal, Ameenpur, Bachupally, Nampally, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram, leading to and from Hitec City during the limited period.

Commuters can pre-book seats up to a week in advance, track live shuttle locations, and check expected time of arrival (ETA)—all through the Uber app. No standing passengers are allowed, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride experience.