Fresh spell of showers hit RR district

Rangareddy: With the monsoon showers continuing to bless the rural parts of the Rangareddy district, the month’s actual rainfall has reached 166.1 mm thus far in July, while reports of fresh spell of showers continue to splash throughout the district.

As a result of the increase in the number of rainy days, the number of mandals with deficit rainfall has dropped to 8 on July 18, from 14 being recorded at the beginning of this month while the rainy days keep on increasing in the district. So far, the number of rainy days this month has reached 12 as against 8 being recorded during the last month, according to the report released by the district Collectorate.

Cumulative rainfall as on date has reached 166.1 cm on Friday from 73.8 cm being recorded on June 30, the report said.

The total number of mandals with excess rainfall has reached five on Friday from a mere one at the beginning of this month. The mandals that received excess rainfall in this include Ibrahimpatnam, Manchal, Yacharam, Madgul and Maheshwaram.

Similarly, 13 mandals received normal rainfall, eight received deficit and one got scanty rainfall during the same period. Atleast, eight mandals received heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm this month.

During the last 24 hours, four mandals such as Amangal, Talakondlapally and Madgul received heavy showers. Amangal stands top on the list with 84.4 cm rainfall, followed by Talakondlapally (84.2 mm) and Manchal (76.1 mm) being recorded on Friday.

The volume of seasonal blessing has increased slightly with 92.3 mm rainfall recorded this month as against the 73.8 mm recorded during the month of June.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is being reported from different mandals of the Rangareddy district that disturbed the normal life. Besides, reports of damage to multiple crops in different mandals of the district were also reported.