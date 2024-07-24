Funds allocated for TG devpt: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed at the BRS and Congress parties for their remarks against the Centre depriving Telangana in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

He said on Tuesday that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a great budget for the development and took care of welfare in a balanced manner.

The budget is meant to lay the foundation for Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ to make the country a developed one by 2047, he said.

“The budget allocation of Rs 11.50 lakh crore to boost the infrastructure sector stands for the Centre's commitment to the development of the country. The budget benefits all sections and addresses the concerns of the common man, farmers, women, and middle-class people to industrialists. It focuses on providing one crore houses and employment to 4 crore youth,” he said.

The Rs 1.50 lakh crore allocation to agriculture and allied sectors is proof of Modi's government's commitment to the farmers and agriculture sector, he added.

He said that the comments made by BRS and Congress leaders are meaningless as the Centre has allocated funds for the development of 150 backward districts in the country, including Telangana. There will be clarity on this issue in the department-wise budget allocations, he informed.