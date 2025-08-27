Ganesh Chaturthi – more an expression of unity than ritual

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Ganesh festival is here! As twilight gathers over Hyderabad, the city’s streets transform into a river of light and sound. The air is thick with the beats of dhols, the fragrance of jasmine, and the gleam of colourful lights strung across pandals. At every street corner, idols of Lord Ganesha—some as tall as apartment buildings, others small and humble—stand as radiant figures of faith. It is Ganesh Chaturthi, and Hyderabad is at its festive best.

Celebrated during the Bhadrapada Masam of the Telugu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is steeped in mythology. According to legend, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from clay to guard her abode. In a moment of fate, Lord Shiva beheaded him, only to revive him with an elephant’s head, making Ganesha the symbol of wisdom, strength, and auspicious beginnings. This tale underpins the reason for celebrating Ganesha as Vighnaharta—the remover of obstacles—and why his worship in this season is believed to bless households and communities with prosperity.

But beyond mythology, the true essence of the festival is found in the city’s collective rhythm. Hyderabad’s pandals, ranging from colossal installations at Khairatabad to neighbourhood gatherings in Kukatpally and Charminar’s lanes, become melting pots of culture and community spirit. Youth play a pivotal role here. From designing eco-friendly idols to managing cultural programs and organising charity drives, they add a modern dimension to an ancient tradition. For many youngsters, volunteering during Ganesh Utsav isn’t just about devotion—it’s about belonging to a larger family that shares joy, responsibility, and creativity.

There’s also an emotional current that runs deep during these ten days. Families recall childhood memories of crafting small clay idols at home, preparing undralu and modaks, and learning the simple yet profound prayers chanted during puja. The immersion day at Hussain Sagar is where this emotion reaches its crescendo. As towering idols make their way through jubilant processions, one can see both children cheering with sparkling eyes and elders quietly shedding tears.

The immersion is not just about bidding farewell to Ganesha—it is about hope, renewal, and the belief that he shall return once again with tenfold blessings.

For Hyderabad, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than a ritual; it’s an expression of unity. It brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and communities to celebrate wisdom, perseverance, and joy. And in those moments, as the youth dance with fervour, elders fold their hands in devotion, and the idols gently descend into the waters, the city itself seems to whisper: faith may dissolve like clay in a river, but its spirit forever flows in us.