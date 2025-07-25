Ganesh immersion, Milad-un-Nabi procession likely to overlap again

Hyderabad: For the third consecutive year, Hyderabad is likely to see the Ganesh idol immersion and the Milad-un-Nabi procession coincide in September 2025. This recurring overlap of the two significant religious events presents a familiar logistical challenge for the city.

The Ganesh idol immersion is scheduled for September 6, marking the eleventh day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Meanwhile, Eid Milad un Nabi is provisionally set for September 5, 2025.

However, this date remains subject to confirmation based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

While the exact date for the Milad-un-Nabi procession is not yet finalised, it is anticipated that it may be postponed as it could coincide with Ganesh idol immersions, which typically commence from the seventh day of the festival in Hyderabad.

This mirrors the approach taken last year when the Ganesh idol immersion fell on September 17 and Milad un Nabi on September 16, 2024.

To ensure peaceful celebrations, it was decided that while Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrated on its scheduled date, the procession would be held later, on September 19.