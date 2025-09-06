Ganesh immersions underway peacefully in Hyderabad: DGP

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Jitender, has reported that the Ganesh immersion programme is proceeding peacefully throughout the city and across the state. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he noted that special forces have been deployed in three commissionerates in Hyderabad to ensure safety during the immersion of Ganesha idols.

DGP Jitender confirmed the successful completion of the immersion of the Khairatabad Ganesh, a significant event in the state, and announced the commencement of the Balapur Ganapati Shobha Yatra. He stated that the immersion process for Balapur Ganesh is expected to be completed within four hours.

The DGP emphasised that the immersion will continue until tomorrow (Sunday) and urged the public to cooperate for a swift completion of the process. To prevent any untoward incidents, additional special forces are on duty, and the situation is being monitored from the control room at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills.

DGP Jitender further revealed that personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also involved in the immersion duties, along with officers from the police, Excise, Forest, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Special Task Force (STF).