Ganesh procession : Police Commissioner urges denizens to ‘stay indoors’

Hyderabad: Citing possible overcrowding of arterial roads, particularly those connecting the Tankbund and Necklace road, City police commissioner CV Anand urged denizens to avoid venturing outside.

Anand while pointing out the possible scenario urged people to stay indoors and watch proceedings live on Tv channels.





“Today is the Ganesh Shobha Yatra and immersions of idols will take place on a big scale . The route is as shown below in the map and no traffic will be permitted to go across . Government has declared a holiday”, he posted on X

“It’ll be my request to everyone to stay indoors and you can always watch the proceedings of the immersion live on all Telugu channels . The roads will be crowded and overflowing with humanity. All processionists are

also requested to do the immersion in a peaceful manner,” he urged in the morning.