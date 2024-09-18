  • Menu
Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad Runs Smoothly; c Returns to Normal

Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad Runs Smoothly; c Returns to Normal
The Ganesh visarjan celebrations in Hyderabad went off without any major issues, and traffic is now returning to normal.

Hyderabad: The Ganesh visarjan celebrations in Hyderabad went off without any major issues, and traffic is now returning to normal. However, some processions continued into the early morning hours, which delayed the visarjan of some Ganesh idols.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand noted that these delays caused problems for the public. He suggested that next year, the visarjan process should be completed by the 11th day of the festival to avoid such issues.

