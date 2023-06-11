Telangana government hands over land documents to Mahavir hospital

Hyderabad: The State government has taken a significant decision to allocate permanent land to Mahavir Hospital, which has been operating on leased government land in Masab Tank, Hyderabad. Under the directives of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the necessary documents were handed over to Hospital Chairman Mahender Rakazi and Sunil Kapadia on Sunday by Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali.Mahavir Hospita



During a ceremony held in commemoration of this event, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav praised the commendable services rendered by Mahavir Hospital to the underprivileged. Since its establishment in 1974, the hospital has been conducting medical examinations and performing surgeries for economically disadvantaged individuals at significantly low costs. Minister Yadav acknowledged the numerous service programs initiated by the Jain Sangh and their steadfast support for the community.

It is noteworthy that Mahavir Hospital possesses 62 dialysis machines, a remarkable feat unmatched by any other medical facility in the country. Recognizing the hospital's valuable contributions, Chief Minister KCR fulfilled their request and granted them permanent occupancy of the premises.

Minister Srinivas Yadav also highlighted the allocation of 2 acres of land in Uppal Bhagayat for the construction of a self-esteem building for the Jain Sangh. The organizers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for their support in securing the space for the hospital. MLC Prabhakar Rao, Talasani Saikiran Yadav (BRS Party In-Charge for Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency), Hospital Chairman Mahendra Rakazi, Vice Chairman Sushil Kapadia, Sunil Pahede, Moti Lal, Asha, Ginsi Lal Jain, and others were present at the event.