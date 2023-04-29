Ganga Pushkaram special trains between Secunderabad, Banaras

Hyderabad: In order to clear the heavy rush during Ganga Pushkaram,2023, the SCR (South Central Railway) will run four special trains between Secunderabad and Banaras.

Train no-07303 will depart from Secunderabad at 9.40 pm and arrive Banaras at 6.30 am. The train will ply on April 29,train no- 07304 will depart from Banaras at 8.35 am on May 1 and arrive Secunderabad at 6.15 pm.

Train no-07304 will depart from Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on May 3 and arrive Banaras at 6.30 am,train no-07304 will depart from Banarasat 8.35 am on May 5 and arrive Secunderabad at 6.15 pm.

These trains will halt at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Sirpurkagazhnagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katnijn, Satna, Manikpur and PrayagrajChheokistations in both the directions.