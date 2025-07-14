Garbage mounds raise hackles of residents

Hyderabad: The sanitation conditions in the city have reached an alarming state, with piles of garbage accumulating on the roads and inadequate waste disposal systems. Residents raised serious concerns over illegal dumping of garbage leading to mosquito breeding, and street dog menace.

According to residents, the unattended garbage spread across the roads makes it difficult for both residents and pedestrians to move around. The city has been witnessing most of the viral fever cases due to poor sanitation in residential areas.

They have been requesting the civic body to lift the garbage, initiate fogging and sanitation drives, but all fell on deaf ears. Even after rains, there is no lifting of garbage for the 3-4 days in many areas across the city. Moreover, the condition of the Old City has been worsening due to the unhygienic conditions.

“People cannot walk or drive on the road because of the foul smell and the entire road turns filthy. Also, many motorists face the issue of skidding when it rains,” said C Shailender, a resident of Chintal.

As per reports, there is an increase in vector-borne diseases and viral fevers in the city. However, with poor sanitation, mosquito menace has been increasing in several areas and residents, especially children, are suffering from viral diseases, say residents.

Various localities in the areas – Nampally, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Khairtabad, Malakpet, L B Nagar, Uppal, Kukatpally and posh areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hulls, and Madhapur are particularly affected, the garbage piled up in residentials colonies. Moreover, in the Old City areas like Lal Darwaza, Santosh Nagar, Moghalpura, Shalibanda, Saidabad and other areas the municipality has consistently neglected the waste management, resulting in a foul odor that poses a significant inconvenience to residents and pedestrians.

Asif Hussain, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet, says the unattended garbage spread on the roads produces a foul smell which makes it difficult for citizens. “Though the municipal corporation takes measures in the monsoon to keep proper sanitation and end mosquito breeding across the city, the mosquito menace continues to trouble citizens due to several factors. The major challenges faced by the civic body are the management of garbage and drainage systems which turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes when neglected for several days,” said Asif Hussain.

Despite having a mechanism to resolve issues on digital platforms like the GHMC app, an online grievance redressal system, X, and a helpline, it has been observed that after the issues were raised by the citizens, they remain unattended but posted as cleared and are misleading the citizens as well as their higher ups including ministers, Mayor and GHMC commissioner, said Mohammed Ahmed, an activist.