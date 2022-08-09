  • Menu
GHMC begins distribution of national flags ahead of I-Day

With 75th Independence Day around the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun the distribution of national flags on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: With 75th Independence Day around the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun the distribution of national flags on Tuesday.

It is reported that GHMC will distribute around 20 lakh flags.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy distributed the flags in Secunderabad. Flags were also distributed in different parts of the city in the presence of elected representatives.

With the State government deciding to celebrate 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham', the GHMC is organising a series of programmes to mark 75 years of Independence and the flags are being distributed as a part of the celebrations.

