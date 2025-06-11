GHMC boss inspects Attapur; asks officials to resolve problems soon

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to address problems in Lakshmi Nagar Colony, Attapur, on a war footing. On Tuesday, the Commissioner, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, visited Attapur. During this visit, representatives from the Colony Welfare Association appealed to the Commissioner to tackle the challenges they were encountering. The Commissioner also held a meeting with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Lakshmi Nagar and nearby colonies under Rajendranagar Circle. The colony president, secretary, and residents raised civic issues such as mosquito menace, street dog nuisance, poor street lighting, and illegal dumping of debris and waste on the Musi riverbed during night hours.

A major concern raised was road congestion from Attapur Main Road (Pillar No 119) to Bapughat Road, with residents requesting road widening and stricter enforcement against the use of single-use plastic by vendors. He instructed the Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to take action to address these concerns. The Commissioner emphasised that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility and instructed officials to ensure regular fogging operations with active involvement from RWAs.

He also approved the sanctioning of an open-air gym in Lakshmi Nagar Park. In a similar vein, he mentioned that actions will be coordinated with vigilance officers to tackle construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping. The Commissioner clarified that legal action will be initiated against vehicles involved in illegal dumping practices.

RV Karnan also assured residents that efforts are underway to quickly resolve the street lighting problem. Additionally, he called for a prohibition on the use of single-use plastics. The Commissioner stated that street vendors and shop owners must remain alert, while residents of the colony should actively work to eliminate single-use plastics. He emphasised that environmental protection is a collective responsibility, and significant measures have been implemented to address the issue of stray dogs. The Commissioner issued immediate directions to concerned departments to address the highlighted issues and assured continuous monitoring. Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar, Town Planning ACP Sridhar, Senior Entomologist Srinivas, AE Uday, AE Rajesh, IBD Manager Ashok, AMOH Rajinikanth, along with the sanitation team and others, were present.