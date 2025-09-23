GHMC chief stresses zero tolerance towards manual scavenging

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan has issued strict instructions to all Zonal Commissioners (ZCs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure absolutely no manual scavenging in drains.

The Commissioner emphasized that sanitation should be carried out only through mechanized methods and under safe working conditions.

RV Karnan directed that all GVP and garbage clearance must be closely monitored by DCs and ZCs. He also instructed the formation of a separate dedicated team for sanitation management in every zone to ensure effective cleanliness and safety.

The commissioner further warned that serious action will be initiated against lapses in sanitation management, reiterating GHMC’s commitment to public health and worker safety.

Meanwhile, Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Ramky agency.

During daily inspections on Monday, the Zonal Commissioner found the garbage at Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) was not removed on time at Alijapur Road near Karwan and Jubilee Hills Circles.

The garbage accumulated for about 200 meters, causing inconvenience and unhygienic conditions for the people. The Zonal Commissioner imposed a fine as the agency did not respond to several suggestions despite repeated requests.