GHMC commissioner inspects lakes, parks in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose has directed the sanitation staff to ensure regular garbage collection from door-to-door. On Tuesday, the GHMC Commissioner conducted an inspection of various lakes and sanitation works in the Rajendranagar, Attapur Division under South Zone at the field level.

During the visit, the Commissioner went to Pedda Talla Kunta and requested the officers from the National Academy of Customs and Narcotics in Direct Taxes to adopt the Talla Kunta and carry out beautification works of the pond under the Swachh Bharat initiative to which the officials asked the GHMC to share a letter. He later assured them that appropriate action will be taken.

Further, the Customs officials informed that they desire to take up other developmental activities like, water aeration, silt cleaning and to develop greenery. On request of the local residents, the Commissioner instructed the GHMC officials concerned to provide lighting, fencing, CCTV cameras and an open gym in parks.

Ronald Rose interacted with the local residents about door to door garbage collection from their houses. Later, he visited the area near the laboratory for the conservation of endangered species and inspected the garbage vulnerable points. He inspected Chintakunta Park. When the walkers mentioned that they were experiencing a foul smell due to sewage water overflowing into the park, the Commissioner instructed the concerned executive engineer to take immediate action and provide other required facilities.

He later visited Janapriya Apartments in Hyderguda area and instructed the engineering officials to lay footpaths to avoid encroachments on both sides of the road.

The GHMC Commissioner was accompanied by EVDM Director Prakash Reddy, Charminar Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar, EE Narendra Goud, and engineering and sanitation officials.