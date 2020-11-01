GHMC election process begins

Hyderabad: THE State Election Commission (SEC) has initiated the process for the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the authorities on Saturday released a schedule for preparation of electoral rolls and also instructed the GHMC officials to focus on the elections now. The Commission asked the officials to get into action and focus on the election works from now.

A meeting of the State Election Commissioner and MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar with the officers connected with elections was held on Saturday and discussed completion of elections within stipulated time. The Principal Secretary requested the SEC to initiate action to conduct elections to GHMC as the term of the existing body expires on February 10, 2021.

With the term of the GHMC expiring on February 10, the Article 243-U (3)(a) of the Constitution of India and Section 7 of GHMC Act mandates that the elections shall be completed within three months before expiry of five years of its term.

The Principal Secretary informed the SEC that the Government recently issued orders to continue the existing delimitation of wards and also reservations of wards made to STs, SCs, BCs and Women (It was finalised during GHMC elections-2016) in ensuing GHMC elections.



The SEC instructed that the ward-wise electoral rolls should be prepared by Deputy Municipal Commissioners with meticulous care as perfection of electoral rolls will lead to smooth conduct of elections.

As per the notification, the photo electoral rolls will be published on November 13. The preparation of ward-wise photo electoral rolls for GHMC and its display for inspection by the general public on November 7. The commission would receive objections if any on re-arrangement of urban Assembly voters into ward-wise photo electoral rolls from November 8 to 11. It would have a meeting with the political parties and election authority of GHMC on November 9 and meeting with the representatives of the political parties at GHMC circle level by deputy commissioners of GHMC on November 10. The final publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls of GHMC would be on Nov 13.







