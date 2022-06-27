GHMC Entomology wing set to swat spread of dengue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the city experiencing increasing number of dengue cases and to stop their spread, the Entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will initiate preventive measures in its limits.



According to the State Health department,158 and 100 dengue cases were recorded in May and June this year.

The chief entomologist and additional commissioner for health and sanitation has passed strict orders to the teams to start special drives against dengue.

To cover most parts of the city, the wing has decided to increase portable fogging to ensure each and every part is covered. Also, the portable and mounted fogging machines are being operated.

According to chief entomologist, Dr Ram Babu, there are 302 portable fogging machines and 64 vehicles mounted with these machines to control mosquitoes. These machines are covering 150 areas each day. This monsoon the wing is trying to increase fogging to many areas. It is to implement the 'Telangana Mosquito Digital Solution' (TMDS), which involves the Internet of Things (IoT). To follow this method, internet up-linking devices along with smart trackers, have been mounted on the fogging machines. This method makes it easier for the machine operators to know how far they can travel in a day and take up fogging systematically.

He said, "special focus will be on localities close to lakes and areas situated on the Musi banks, to control the mosquito menace. The GHMC focus will be on all along the river, starting from Bapughat to Nagole stretch of 21 km. The Musi flows through four zones--Khairatabad, Charminar, LB Nagar and Secunderabad, consisting of 14 divisions."

The official said to take up anti-larva operations (ALO) along the Musi, special units, having 2,412 entomology workers, will be formed, They are headed by two assistant entomologists under the supervision of two senior entomologists, who will monitor ALO operations.

For spraying along the Musi a special drone will be pressed into service along with six mounted fogging machines. Fifteen portable machines will be allotted to take up fogging in the Musi surrounding areas.

The wing will drop oil balls in dirty water; there will be a release of Gambusia fish in all baby ponds and fresh stagnated water.

There will be 2,412 entomology workers for anti-larva operations;1919 staff, 342 for fogging and 114 special manpower, 30 assistant entomologists, and six entomologists.

"There will be 125 units; each consisting of 19 workers covering over one lakh houses daily," said the official.

"We need to keep the environment clean despite the possibility of dengue being transmitted by mosquitoes; measures are being taken to control mosquitoes. To prevent the spread of dengue, several methods are being followed," said B Santosh, additional commissioner (health and sanitation).

He urged people to take precautions against dengue.