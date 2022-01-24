GHMC focus on facilities to promote sports

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is paying special focus on providing modern facilities to players to promote sporting events at sports grounds in the city. Efforts are being made to improve the efficiency and skill of traditional and modern games in a way that contributes to the development of sports.

The municipal corporation has taken up 18 types of development works at an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore, including modernisation of sports facilities and completion of eight works for setting up multipurpose sports grounds, where required. Rest of the work is in progress and efforts are being made to complete it soon and make it available to the public.

The work at Vanasthalipuram Secretariat Nagar, a swimming pool, is in progress along with other construction works. Comprehensive development work on football stadium in Barkas is on. Construction of modern swimming pool at Lalapeta, Jayashankar Stadium, Bandlaguda (Khalsa) multipurpose stadium work, returning wall on eastern side of the stadium, and construction of various types of sports facilities at Khilawat are going on.

Officials are taking steps to make facilities available for the public soon. Apart from that, sports equipment worth Rs 2 lakh was distributed to each ward last year. It has been planned by officials to set up summer coaching centres for children aged 6-16 years.