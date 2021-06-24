GHMC general body meeting on June 29

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is ready to conduct its first council meeting (general body) on June 29, virtually in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting will commence through "Cisco Webex Meetings" App at 10.30 am. The civic body sent a message to the council members to install the App on their devices. The meeting link will be communicated a day before.

According to official sources, the budget of Rs 5,600 crore for 2021-2022 approved by the previous standing committee will be placed before the new council. Later there will be a general assembly as its continuation.

Most of what was previously approved by the standing committee has to be okayed by the general body. All the pending items will be included in the agenda, as the meeting has not been held for a long time.

As it would be risky to hold a meeting of 150 corporators, sitting in close proximity in an enclosed space, besides several officials and dignitaries, a decision was made for a virtual meeting," said an official. Darpalli Rajashekar Reddy (Cong), who won the Lingojiguda by-election, will take oath at the meeting in GHMC headquarters.