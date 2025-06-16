GHMC hailed for prompt sanitary measures during Eid celebrations

Rangareddy: Praising GHMC’s effort of impromptu sanitary measures pre and post Bakrid festival, a delegation of Congress minority leaders from Shastripuram division felicitated the Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar on Saturday as a token of recognition of the service rendered by the civic body’s sanitary team.

A team of Congress minority leaders from Rajendranagar led by the General Secretary Rangareddy district Mir Mohammed Ali Hashmi alias Jaffer Hashmi, called on the Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar Ravi Kumar and discussed several initiatives taken during the Eid celebrations to ensure prompt and effective sanitary measures to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that the presence of cattle during Eid, especially at Shastripuram, posed a great sanitary issue that prompted timely and effective disinfection measures to avoid any untoward incident. Later, the deputy commissioner visited the Shastripuram division along with the delegation and took stock of the sanitary situation and interacted with the local people. The delegation also brought the issue of mosquito menace triggered by the monsoon showers to the notice of the DC.

The GHMC official gave necessary instructions to the local sanitary supervisors. The DC also asked the local officials to ensure timely removal of refuse from localities and carry out anti-larvae drives to prevent mosquito breeding.

Apart from this, the delegation urged the Deputy Commissioner to ensure all the eligible families in Shastripuram division get their dream houses under the Indiramma Scheme. The deputy commissioner assured that all necessary measures will be taken to identify the eligible candidates and benefit them under the welfare schemes introduced by the government. “Already the instructions were given to the concerned officials to pore over the applications thoroughly and dispose of them in a time-bound manner,” said the DC.

The delegation comprised Congress leaders that included senior party leader Mohd Mahmood, Vice President Shastripuram Division Mohd Yousuf, General Secretary Mohd Sharif, Youth President Mohd Mujeeb, among others.

