GHMC in action to protect citizens lives

Hyderabad: As part of regular activity in the monsoon season, action on dilapidated structures is being taken in order to protect and safeguard the life of the citizens. A survey has been conducted to identify the critical structures in all circles under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The survey has been sent to engineering wing for report on Structural Stability.

Accordingly, it is found that there are a total of 531 dilapidated structures, out of which 176 have been demolished and 109 have been either repaired or vacated. In the last five days 49 dilapidated structures were pulled down and a total of 65 inmates were vacated.

A total of 35 people residing along Musi River near Mangalhat have been given shelter. The officials are sealing buildings that pose threat and setting up barricades around such structures to avert danger. Notices cautioning public not to move around the structure have been displayed.