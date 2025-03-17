GHMC invites bids for multi-level flyover projects

Hyderabad: Following the approval of multi-level flyovers in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has invited bids from the eligible agencies for carrying out the works under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.

According to GHMC, the corporation will address the traffic issues by constructing multi-level flyovers at International Institute of Information Technology Junction and Khajaguda Junction. The IIIT junction, with a budget of Rs 459 crore, is poised to become the city’s priciest bridge project. This ambitious plan includes a multi-level flyover and a grade separator. As part of the initiative, the roadway connecting the Cyberabad Commissionerate to Gachibowli junction will be expanded and transformed into a 215-foot thoroughfare, while a new 150-foot road will be built linking Anjaiah Nagar to Ramky Tower.

A senior officer at GHMC said that to alleviate the traffic congestion at Khajaguda junction, officials have proposed the construction of a three-lane flyover connecting Nanakramguda to Tolichowki, along with a three-lane underpass from Tolichowki to Biodiversity Junction. The total investment for these two initiatives is projected to be approximately Rs 650 crores. For these projects, the GHMC has called for bids from eligible agencies to undertake various projects at these locations, including surveying, investigation, detailed design, and construction. This initiative seeks to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance traffic flow, and boost urban connectivity through a series of infrastructure projects, such as flyovers, underpasses, and road widening efforts throughout the city.

Previously, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) conducted an extensive traffic study that pinpointed key congestion areas and traffic bottlenecks within the city.