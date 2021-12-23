GHMC invites public entries to improve sanitation

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited entries from the citizens, resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs and start-ups to come up with suggestions and solutions to improve sanitation.

Among others, involvement of people, solid waste management, plastic waste management and incorporating technology are the sectors where suggestions are being sought. The top three solutions selected at the Urban Local Body (ULB) level will be sent to the State government; the top five solutions selected (received from all ULBs ) will be facilitated by the government.

Interested persons can call Ph 83281-73327 or 78939-42939 or visit the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) office located on the sixth floor of GHMC head office, Tank Bund, said GHMC release.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under SBM has released a toolkit for Swachh Survekshan 2022 and citizens' engagement was one of the activities mentioned in it. Following this, the GHMC is inviting citizens, RWAs, NGOs and start-ups to suggest solutions and improve SWM, PWM and other activities to keep the city clean.