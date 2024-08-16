GHMC Mayor hoists national flag on 78th I-Day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag along with Commissioner Amrapali Kata and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy at GHMC headquarters on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Mayor received the police salute. They also recalled the history of India's freedom struggle and remembered the freedom fighters.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the State government is fulfilling the promises given to the people of Telangana and taking steps towards public governance.