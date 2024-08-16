  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

GHMC Mayor hoists national flag on 78th I-Day

GHMC Mayor hoists national flag on 78th I-Day
x
Highlights

Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag along with Commissioner Amrapali Kata and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy at GHMC headquarters on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag along with Commissioner Amrapali Kata and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy at GHMC headquarters on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Mayor received the police salute. They also recalled the history of India's freedom struggle and remembered the freedom fighters.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the State government is fulfilling the promises given to the people of Telangana and taking steps towards public governance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X