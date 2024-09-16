GHMC Mayor inaugurates health clinic at LB Nagar Metro station

Hyderabad: “It is a matter of pride that health services are available in Hyderabad metro stations,” stated Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Mayor of Hyderabad, speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Health Clinic at LB Nagar Metro station on Sunday.

The Mayor along with other metro senior officers, inaugurated the clinic at the station premises, and later she travelled by metro. Under the auspices of Mitta Excellence, the Poly Health Clinic has been launched at the station.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vijayalakshmi said several medical facilities, like a blood test diagnostic facility, a medical shop, medical specialists, physiotherapy, telemedicine, and dental care, would be available.

Mitta Excellence chairman Dr Mitta Srinivas Reddy said that the first clinic has been started in LB Nagar, and soon, branches will be available in Miyapur and Raidurgam metro stations. He announced that 21 tests, like haemoglobin and vision tests, will be conducted for free at these clinics.