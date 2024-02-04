GHMC Mayor meets Revanth

Hyderabad: The meeting of Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Gadwal Vijayalakshmi with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday raised many eyebrows. The Mayor is said to have complained to the Chief Minister against Commissioner Ronald Rose saying that there were many issues which have been pending for long as he had failed to take decisions.



She also informed the CM about an incident when she had locked horns with the Commissioner on the constitution of the Standing Committee, holding of regular Council meetings and the management of the financial resources and sought his intervention.

Following this, the Chief Minister summoned the Commissioner to attend a meeting with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Dana Kishore on Sunday morning.

Interestingly, this meeting has triggered speculations in political circles that there was more than what meets the eye and it was felt that she was preparing the ground to quit the BRS and join the Congress.

However, Vijayalakshmi refuted the rumours and said that there was no question of changing loyalties. She further said that she had requested the CM to invite her for the meetings on the city development whenever they are held. She pointed out that she was not invited to the earlier meetings on the Musi Riverfront Development Project which had been taken up on a priority by the Chief Minister soon after he assumed the office.