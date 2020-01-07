GHMC mulls over ways to clear hurdles to box drain

Rajendranagar: In order to speed up the legal process to clear the hurdle in the way of executing box drain project at Attapur, a review meeting was conducted by RDO Rajendranagar Chandrakala recently met with the revenue and the GHMC officials. They discussed the issue of stalled Box Drain project that was proposed to tackle the regular issue of water stagnation at Attapur near Fort view colony.



Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, MRO Ramlu, Executive Engineer GHMC Projects Anjaiah and other revenue officials discussed the issue at length to drain out the delay in executing the project. Land acquisition, resumption of stalled process and other issues came up during the meeting.

GHMC proposed to construct a box drain at Upperpalli underpass with an estimation of around Rs 20 crore from Pillar No. 191 PVNR Experssway to Malka Cheruvu lake, Hyderguda. According to the officials, the length of the drain box would be 1.2 km long and would be executed in two phases of Rs 9.9 crore each.

During the monsoon, the water stagnation at pillar No. 191 under PVNR Expressway causes mayhem every year. The storm water, unable to find any way out , starts culminating at this point and fill up to knee level within no time making it difficult for the vehicular traffic to move continently.

Though the GHMC has proposed the project to tackle the frequent issue of water clogging at Pillar no.191, the local residents of different colonies have raised objection to over 1.2 km and 20 ft wide box drain which they believe may cause havoc for them, if not maintained properly during monsoon. One party even approached the court and got stay orders fearing loss of property in the wake of execution of the works.

Sensing the trouble, the GHMC officials stalled the process and started deliberations with warring parties to allay misconceptions. It is said that the revenue official filed a counter affidavit four months ago to vacate the stay orders of the court. They also approached advocate general to speed up the legal process in order to put the derailed project on the track.