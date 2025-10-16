GHMC officials swoop down on 43 sweet shops in pre-Diwali crackdown in city

Hyderabad: Ahead of the crucial Diwali celebrations, the Food Safety wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated a focused campaign across the city, inspecting sweet shops and uncovering significant violations of safety norms. This special drive was launched with the primary objective of keeping adulterated food products at bay during the festive season and safeguarding the health of the public.

Acting on the instructions of the GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, the food safety teams raided as many as 43 sweet shops and outlets selling sweets and other edible items at multiple locations across the GHMC area on Wednesday. The inspection teams highlighted several common, yet serious, hygiene and safety violations across the premises. These included: the complete absence of proper pest control operations; the non-testing of water used for food preparation; broken flooring observed specifically in the tiffin sections; a lack of medical fitness records for the workers; widespread fly infestation observed in the product display areas; poor and unsanitary conditions of ovens and other equipment; food handlers found working without essential safety gear like hairnets and gloves; and dustbins being kept open in the display area, posing a direct contamination risk.

According to the food safety wing, this special drive has been conducted in addition to the regular weekly surprise inspections, specifically to check the quality and hygiene standards being maintained by the managements of the Sweet Shops during the preparation and sale of sweets in view of the Diwali festival.

On the first day of the campaign, Food Safety Officers successfully inspected approximately 43 sweet shops in their circle areas, and the drive is slated to be continued in the coming days. During these inspections, on finding violations of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, and Rules & Regulations, 2011, notices are being issued immediately for the rectification of defects. Furthermore, the Food Safety wing warned that in cases of any major or repeated violation, adjudication will be filed before the Adjudication Officers concerned, carrying the potential for fines and further punitive action.

The Food Business Operators are being sternly informed to immediately enhance and maintain hygienic standards in the preparation of all food items and to ensure that kitchen premises are kept neatly. Crucially, they have also been directed to implement proper labelling of all food items kept in the display counters, explicitly mentioning the date of preparation and the life shelf (expiry date) of the product.

Officials strongly advised consumers to be on the alert while purchasing sweets and to actively check the shops' hygiene and ensure they follow all safety norms.