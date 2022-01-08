GHMC orientation prog for traders

Hyderabad: The GHMC Kukatpally zone on Friday conducted an awareness and orientation programme with representatives of the Traders' Association on online services being provided by the civic body under the ease-of-doing business (EODB) drive.

Said a senior officer, traders were explained the process of filing on the GHMC website and also informed to give positive feedback on the services extended.

Traders dealing in kirana shops, textiles, medical, general stores and AMOH of Moosapet circle attended.