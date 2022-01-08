  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

GHMC orientation prog for traders

GHMC orientation prog for traders
x

GHMC orientation prog for traders

Highlights

The GHMC Kukatpally zone on Friday conducted an awareness and orientation programme with representatives of the Traders' Association on online services being provided by the civic body under the ease-of-doing business (EODB) drive

Hyderabad: The GHMC Kukatpally zone on Friday conducted an awareness and orientation programme with representatives of the Traders' Association on online services being provided by the civic body under the ease-of-doing business (EODB) drive.

Said a senior officer, traders were explained the process of filing on the GHMC website and also informed to give positive feedback on the services extended.

Traders dealing in kirana shops, textiles, medical, general stores and AMOH of Moosapet circle attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X