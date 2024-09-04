GHMC out to swat mosquito menace; set to clear trash in city lakes, drains

Hyderabad: The storm water drains, nalas, and water bodies in and around Hyderabad are all set to get rid of unruly debris formed during heavy rain. As part of its focused efforts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation launched extensive cleaning activities at locations where floating material, debris are preventing free flow of inundated rain water in colonies and also to curb mosquito menace and curtail seasonal diseases.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata ordered officers to remove floating material from nalas and storm water drain culverts that were affected during rains. She held a teleconference with the additional and zonal commissioners and gave several instructions to the field-level officials.

Kata ordered the ZCs to take up cleaning activities and send reports along with photographs of the cleaning process. She directed the health wing officials to identify colonies where rain water inundation took place for more than two hours and take up vector-control measures, including anti-larvae and fogging for prevention of seasonal ailments. She advised senior officers to coordinate with the DMHOs of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal districts and hold health camps.

She ordered the repair of roads that suffered extensive damage on a war footing. If more time is needed to complete repairs, authorities must barricade the damaged sections and put up signboards to alert commuters.

Earlier, Kata made a surprise inspection in the Kukatpally zone and went round the flood-affected areas. She inspected the flooded areas of the Maisamma Lake, IDL Lake, and Safdar Nagar Lake and interacted with residents.

She advised senior officers to supply safe drinking water to the inundated colony residents and to take anti-larvae activities and fogging to prevent mosquitoes. She suggested holding health camps in the areas to prevent the spread of diseases.

For the upcoming Ganesh festival, the commissioner instructed officials to complete the arrangements for immersion of idols at IDL and Maisamma lakes. Kukatpally ZC Apoorva Chauhan and officers from various departments were present.