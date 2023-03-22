GHMC panel approves 23 items & expansion of SRDP roads

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi on Tuesday, approved 23 issues and one table item. It gave its approval for the expansion of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP)works.

The committee approved a proposal to enter into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gaman multi-speciality hospital to carry out beautification works of central median located at Brahma Kumaris circle in Gachibowli for three years from the January 2023 to December 2025. It gave its approval for procurement of 178 properties for the expansion of an 18-metre road from Khaja Mansion function hall to Sarojinidevi road via Ahmednagar and Dhana Bala Residency. The committee got the approval of the income and expenditure made in December 2022. It also gave its approval for the construction of a 60-feet CC road along with footpath from Old Chatrinaka police station to Uppuguda Mahankali Temple.

The standing committee members Santi Shekar, Syed Minhajuddin, Syed Sohail Qadri, Sameena Begum, Abdul Wahab, Rasheed Faraz Uddin, Bandari Raj Kumar, Sangeeta Yadav, Narender Yadav, Satish Babu Pandala, ES Raj, Jitender Nath, R. Sunitha, and T. Maheswari took part in the meeting.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, EVDM Prakash Reddy, ENC Ziauddin, CE Devanand and other officials took part in the meeting.