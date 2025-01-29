Live
- BRS finds CM, mantri not on the same page
- BJP slams Kharge for remarks against Amit Shah’s holy dip at Kumbh
- BRS wants police to grill CM for cancelling Formula E Race
- No Metro Rail ticket price increase for now
- St Andrews School shines at inter-school basketball tourney
- BWSSB incurs loss of Rs.1,000 crore per year: DKS
- Strict action against SP, DC if Devadasi practice found: CM
- Tumakuru railway station all set to undergo major makeover
- Farmers disheartened by poor market prices for high-quality ginger
- ISRO launches 100th GSLV F-15 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
Just In
GHMC Politics Heat Up Ahead of Council Meeting
Political tensions are escalating in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as the governing body approaches the end of its four-year term on February 11
Hyderabad: Political tensions are escalating in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as the governing body approaches the end of its four-year term on February 11. With just days left, key political parties are strategizing ahead of the crucial GHMC Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow.
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held discussions with Congress corporators, focusing on strategies to be adopted during the meeting. Meanwhile, BJP corporators convened under the leadership of MP G. Kishan Reddy and BJP state president G. Lakshman to formulate their action plan. Additionally, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has already conducted meetings with senior party leaders in the GHMC.
Amidst these developments, speculations are rife that after February 11, an opposition-led no-confidence motion against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor could be introduced at any moment. With political equations shifting rapidly, tomorrow's meeting is expected to set the tone for the future of GHMC governance.