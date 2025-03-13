GHMC proposes euthanasia for aggressive strays

Hyderabad: To address the escalating threat posed by violent stray dogs in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has proposed euthanasia (mercy killing) as a last resort for highly dangerous strays. The proposal was also submitted to the High Court. This move comes after a series of dig bite cases reported in the city.

The GHMC clarified that the euthanasia process would be conducted under strict veterinary supervision, ensuring adherence to humane treatment guidelines. The Corporation has been actively involved in mass sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules-2023, aiming to control the stray dog population without harming the animals.

The corporation has also established multiple platforms for citizens to report aggressive or rabid dogs, including a toll-free helpline, mobile app, web portal, email, social media, and the Dial 100 emergency service. GHMC has acknowledged the difficulties in managing the increasing stray dog population. Establishing permanent shelters for sterilised dogs has proven to be a significant challenge due to financial and space constraints. Officials argue that without effective long-term solutions, controlling aggressive dogs remains a major issue. GHMC faces logistical challenges, including the feasibility of establishing permanent shelters for sterilised dogs. The corporation has argued that such shelters are not practical due to space and financial constraints.

According to GHMC, this comprehensive approach aims to ensure that public concerns are promptly addressed and that the stray dog population is effectively managed.

The GHMC’s proposal for euthanasia aligns with legal provisions that allow for the humane euthanasia of animals posing a threat to public safety, as outlined in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. However, the Animal Birth Control Rules emphasise that euthanasia should only be considered for terminally ill or severely injured dogs. GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that stray dogs are endangering human lives and that immediate action is necessary to protect public safety.