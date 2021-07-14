GHMC proposes flyover from Marredpally to RK Puram

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposed to construct a new flyover from Marredpally to RK Puram to keep a check of traffic in these areas. They aim to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

According to the sources the length of the proposed flyover would measure 5kms that stretches from Marredpally through AOC gate via Safilguda to Ramakrishna Puram.

Approximately the project would costs around Rs 350 crore and even for the land acquisition also costs the same as much of the project. To construct the proposed flyover the civic body needs the defense lands and the Central government has to agree to give the defense lands to construct the flyover.

To build this flyover the civic body requires 90 percent of Defense lands and 10 percent of Railway land as the areas of AOC, Safilguda and RK puram most of them are under Defense, said an official of GHMC. The civic body is trying to ask the defense authorities to give the land for free as it will reduce the cost burden for the construction of the flyover. However it is a well known fact that in the present situation the Central government is not allocating defense lands to the state government. The proposed flyover will come into reality only if the Central government agrees to give the defense lands and if the central government agrees to give their lands it will become easy for the GHMC. As per the sources recently a meeting was held with the defense and Civic body officials regarding the defense lands and even defense authorities responded in a positive way but told that ultimate decision has to be given by the Central government.