GHMC receives 180 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: GHMC Additional Commissioner Shiva Kumar Naidu has urged officials to regularly review the complaints submitted through Prajavani and address them promptly. Shiva Kumar Naidu addressed numerous complaints from citizens across the city in the Prajavani programme held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday. He instructed the concerned officials to forward these complaints to the respective departments and ensure prompt action is taken.

The GHMC received as many as 180 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

Total of 67 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the GHMC headquarters, of which 33 were received from the Town Planning Department, nine from the Tax Department, three each from the Engineering and Electrical Departments, two each from the Administration, Sanitation and Finance Departments, one each from the Health, Vigilance, Elections, UBD, Lakes and Veterinary Departments. The Prajavani phone-in programme received seven requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Meanwhile, a total of 113 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which, 42 were received from Kukatpally Zone, 12 from Serilingampally Zone, 11 from LB Nagar Zone, 40 from Secunderabad Zone, five from Charminar Zone and three from Khairtabad Zone.

Additional Commissioners Chandrakanth Reddy, Saroja, Venugopal Reddy, Yadagiri Rao, Raghu Prasad, Geetha Radhika, Satyanarayana, Additional CCPs, senior officers of various departments and others were present in the programme.

Moreover, The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Monday received as many as 63 complaints in HYDRA public grievance programme.